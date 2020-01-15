Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,958.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,845. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

