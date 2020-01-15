Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Cogent Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.21% of Cogent Communications worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,631,000 after acquiring an additional 86,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 205,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,209. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

