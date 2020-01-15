Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $534,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 3,630,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,561,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.929 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

