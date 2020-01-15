Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 7,400 Shares of ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Stock

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $24,420.00.

Shares of NYSE ANIX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,677. ITUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

