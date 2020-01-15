LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.44. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

