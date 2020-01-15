Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Libbey, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.49, 6,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 171,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.22 million for the quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

