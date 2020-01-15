Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,237. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

