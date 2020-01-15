Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. 4,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.