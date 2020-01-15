Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Linde by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.95. 17,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,549. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $156.21 and a 12 month high of $214.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

