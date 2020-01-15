LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.19.

LPSN stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 46,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,435. LivePerson has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,703,000 after buying an additional 149,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 82,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

