Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 75 Price Target at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 58.05 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.98.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

