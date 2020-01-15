Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $376,379.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $376,379.00 and $100,590.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070147 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,309,258 coins and its circulating supply is 18,309,246 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.