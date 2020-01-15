Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $416.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.63 and a 1-year high of $420.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

