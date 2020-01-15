Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $416.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $270.63 and a 1 year high of $420.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

