Loopring 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, OKEx, Bitbns and Bithumb. Loopring has a market cap of $22.60 million and $2.10 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,595,904 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, AirSwap, Bittrex, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Bitbns, IDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

