Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.64

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.64 and traded as high as $31.21. Louisiana-Pacific shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 32,891 shares.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $43,815,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,107 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

