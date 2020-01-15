Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 1.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

SH opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

