Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,119,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 481,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

