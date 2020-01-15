LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 855,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,622. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.39). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

