LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

