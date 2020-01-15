LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Ball were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 16.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 127,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ball by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 32.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,069,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,814,000 after acquiring an additional 752,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.16.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at $33,214,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

