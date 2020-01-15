LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 194,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,097. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

