LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 320 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. 284,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.