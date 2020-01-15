M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.33

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.33 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 28310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.21.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

