M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of WINK opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.72. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.04 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.
About M Winkworth
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.