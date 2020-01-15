M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.72. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138.04 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.