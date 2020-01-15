Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Press coverage about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 151,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,179. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

