Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 719,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Marcus stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 3,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. Marcus has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

