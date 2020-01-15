Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 79,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7335 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

