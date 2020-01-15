Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.08. 5,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $155.09 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

