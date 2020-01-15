Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 3.18 EPS.
Shares of MASI traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.85. 2,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo has a 1-year low of $111.33 and a 1-year high of $165.48.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
