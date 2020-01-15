Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 3.18 EPS.

Shares of MASI traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.85. 2,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo has a 1-year low of $111.33 and a 1-year high of $165.48.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

