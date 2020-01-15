Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.70

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 52784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
