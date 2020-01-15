Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.70

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 52784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

