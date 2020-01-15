Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,950,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.91 and a 200 day moving average of $280.46. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $316.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

