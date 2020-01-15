Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.8% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,688. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $196.50 and a twelve month high of $316.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.