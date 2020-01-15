MASTERNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $265.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 22% against the dollar. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $7,150.00 and $265.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

