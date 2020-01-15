McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $140.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. McKesson has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 100.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.