MCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.78 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One MCO token can now be bought for $4.73 or 0.00053900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. MCO has a market cap of $74.78 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.71 or 0.06075778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001515 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, Cashierest, Bit-Z, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, DDEX, EXX, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinnest, ABCC, LATOKEN, Bithumb and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.