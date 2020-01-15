Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 2,461,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,184. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.