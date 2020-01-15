Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,086 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.35. 51,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $318.58 and a 52 week high of $378.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.