Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $151.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

