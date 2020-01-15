Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.26. 232,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $259.37 and a one year high of $330.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

