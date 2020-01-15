Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after acquiring an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. 10,757,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

