Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 5,329,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.