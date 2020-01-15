Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.55.

UNH stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

