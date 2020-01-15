Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 262,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $70.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

