MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.54 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $389,468.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CPDAX, IDEX and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex, Cashierest, IDEX, Gate.io, Kryptono, CPDAX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

