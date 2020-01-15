Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Given Media Impact Score of 1.75

News stories about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a daily sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MJNA stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Medical Marijuana has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

