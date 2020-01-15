MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

MEIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 318,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,876. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $212.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 over the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

