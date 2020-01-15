Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $105,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. 3,588,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.