Methode Electronics Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
MEI stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.49.
Several research firms have weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
