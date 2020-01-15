Methode Electronics Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.