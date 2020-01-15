Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.14% of Micro Focus International worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $829,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. 7,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Micro Focus International PLC – has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.